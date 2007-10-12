© 2022 KUAF
Joaquin Phoenix Shines in 'We Own the Night'

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published October 12, 2007 at 11:26 AM CDT

We Own the Night is a crime drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Mark Wahlberg. They play two brothers — one a cop, the other a nightclub owner — who find themselves on opposite sides of the law. James Gray directed this thriller.

David Edelstein
