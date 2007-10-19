'Rendition,' Putting Torture in Context

Fresh Air film critic David Edelstein reviews the clunky but stirring melodrama Rendition.
The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Reese Witherspoon, Omar Metwally and Meryl Streep. It's about an Egypt-born U.S. resident who gets detained by the CIA and shipped off to be tortured in an unnamed North African country.
