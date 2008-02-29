Taking the Measure of 'The Other Boleyn Girl'

Fresh Air's film critic reviews The Other Boleyn Girl, a new costume drama from director Justin Chadwick. Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson play sisters battling for the affection of English King Henry VIII. One of them thinks of little more than Henry's love; the other hungers for a throne — and the title of queen.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.