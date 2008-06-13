Steve Carell Gets Real and Gets 'Smart'

Actor Steve Carell has elicited laughs with his deadpan humor in films like Little Miss Sunshine and The 40 Year Old Virgin.

Now, the star of NBC's The Office takes on a vintage role for the summer blockbuster season: Carell plays the always eager Agent Maxwell Smart in Get Smart, based on the 1960s television cult classic.

Carell talks with Fresh Air's Terry Gross about awkward moments on film and his unexpected fame.

This interview was originally broadcast on Oct. 24, 2007.

