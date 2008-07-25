Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Season Two Of A 'Mad Men' World
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published July 25, 2008 at 9:04 AM CDT
TV critic David Bianculli reviews Mad Men, the drama about advertising execs during the Kennedy years. Season two of the Emmy-nominated series begins on Sunday night on AMC.
Copyright 2008 Fresh Air
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.