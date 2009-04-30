Gabriel Byrne And The Art Of Listening

Actor Gabriel Byrne is so convincing and sympathetic in his role as a psychoanalyst on the HBO series In Treatment that people have started telling him their problems.

Best known for his roles in the films The Usual Suspect and Miller's Crossing, the Irish-born actor was an archeologist, a schoolteacher, a short-order cook and a student in the seminary before he turned to acting in his late 20s.

Byrne discusses the art of listening, the allure of therapy and the young woman who caused him to lose his vocation to the seminary.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.