But Is It Art? Cleaning Crew Thought It Was Garbage

By Renee Montagne
Published October 28, 2015 at 4:28 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The expression but is it art got new meaning over the weekend at a modern gallery in Italy when one exhibit was taken out with the garbage. It was titled "Where Shall We Go Dancing Tonight?" and consisted of empty champagne bottles, confetti and cigarette butts strewn across the floor, which did not look much like art to the cleaning crew, especially since there had been a party. The exhibit did return yesterday after the materials were pulled out of the trash. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
