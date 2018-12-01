Former Staff And Colleagues Pay Tribute To Bush

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Today, we're remembering President George Herbert Walker Bush. He's died at the age of 94. His national security adviser, General Brent Scowcroft, sent us this statement - (reading) The world has lost a great leader. This country has lost one of its best, and I have lost one of my dearest friends. I am heartbroken.

We also heard from General Michael Hayden. He worked under President Bush on the National Security Council and later served as director of the CIA. He writes, (reading) His decency, honor and kindness served as a beacon and should continue to serve as an example for people the world over. He was among the best of us and will be sorely missed. My family and I send our condolences to his family and all who loved him.

Dan Quayle, who served as President Bush's vice president, remembers his, quote, "true affection." In a statement, he said that Mr. Bush (reading) went into and out of the office as absolutely the same man. I think that exemplifies his character. I have often told my children, if you want a role model in your life, look to President George Herbert Walker Bush.