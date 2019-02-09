Fresh Air Weekend: A Numbers Runner's Daughter; Random House Copy Chief

Daughter Of A Numbers Runner Witnessed An Underground Economy In Action: Growing up, Bridgett M. Davis' mother booked and banked bets from their home in Detroit. She writes about her experience — and the role of "the numbers" in the black community — in her memoir.

Details Make The Difference In 'Everybody Knows' And 'Cold War': Cold War's richness comes from being steeped in detail. And it demonstrates what Everybody Knows does not: that the road to the universal begins with the specific.

Random House Copy Chief: Stand Tall, Wordsmiths! (But Choose Your Battles): The subtitle of Benjamin Dreyer's book is An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style, but "the last thing that I want to do is to pass myself off as some sort of ferocious gatekeeper," he says.

