Quarterback Tom Brady Mentioned In New York Woman's Death Notice

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Everyone loves to hate Tom Brady, right? As a Steelers fan, I share that sentiment. And apparently, disdain for the former New England Patriots quarterback transcends life. A recent death notice for Carole Scarsella, who lived outside Buffalo, included just these words, she hated Tom Brady. Her granddaughter tweeted, I miss her endlessly. But I'm glad she is remembered. And the people of Buffalo also share her deep-rooted hatred of Tom Brady. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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