If you drive an older Honda or Acura, take a good look at your clock

Published January 10, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

For most of us, the new year is a time for looking forward. For some, it's a time for looking back - especially if you drive a Honda or an Acura. Drivers of older models of the cars woke up on January 1 to find that instead of changing for the new year, their clocks skipped back to the year 2002. A fix for the issue is underway. But imagine if you could go back to '02 - shopping for denim everything while holding a flip phone.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTINEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.