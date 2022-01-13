COVID lockdown in China forces blind date couple together for days

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We've gotten to know a lot about the people we have lived with during COVID lockdowns. Imagine, though, being locked in with a total stranger. That's the story of Miss Wang in Zhengzhou, China. A blind date invited her over for dinner. Just as she was leaving, they were told stay put. That date became a shared four-day lockdown as cases climbed nearby. Miss Wang described the situation as not ideal. At least she knows it's not a great match without having to do date two. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.