A man in Florida may regret not leaving a tip at Key West bar

The first line of this true story sounds like the setup to a joke. A man walks into a bar in Key West. He ordered three drinks and left without tipping, which is why the bartender remembered the guy when police later showed him images of a vandal. Video showed him in a group that set a fire. The bartender helped ID the suspect. So he didn't get a tip; he gave a tip. The story has two morals. Do tip your servers; don't set fires.

