Pa. football coach urges team to help neighbors dig out after a snowstorm

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. When a snowstorm hit western Pennsylvania earlier this week, school was canceled at Bethel Park High School, so was the weightlifting session for the football team. Instead, the coach told his players to help their community by shoveling the driveways of their neighbors for free. I wonder if it helped with any football skills, like, maybe the shovel pass.

