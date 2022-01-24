Michigan woman discovers she won the lottery by checking her spam folder

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A woman in Michigan found out she won the lottery not by checking the news but by checking her email spam folder. Laura Spears bought a ticket for the Mega Millions online on December 31. A few days later, she was looking through her inbox for a lost email, only to find out she had won $3 million. She plans to use the money for...

(SOUNDBITE OF KEYBOARD CLATTERING)

MARTIN: ...Wait. Oh, sorry. I was just checking something real quick in my inbox.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.