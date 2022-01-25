© 2022 KUAF
Understanding the long view of Russian aggression

Published January 25, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST
An Ukrainian serviceman walks past destroyed buildings in the village of Shyrokyne near Mariupol, the last large city in eastern Ukraine controlled by Kiev on April 26, 2021. (Aleksey Filippov/AFP via Getty Images)
The U.S. and Europe are intensifying diplomatic and military efforts to try to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.

But Anne Applebaum, staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism,” argues that the West has forgotten many important history lessons about Russian aggression and the need for ongoing deterrence.

