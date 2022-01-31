Ohio ad campaign uses edgy billboards to try to lure businesses from other states

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

If you live in a high-cost American city, you might have seen the billboards. In Seattle they say, live where you can actually save for a rainy day. In Austin, the sign says, everything's bigger in Texas except your house. Turns out, the mysterious messages are paid for by the state of Ohio. A spokesperson for the ad campaign told cleveland.com that people are looking to flee the coasts, and Ohio wants to be a low-cost replacement.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.