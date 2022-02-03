© 2022 KUAF
What you need to know as the Beijing Winter Olympics begin — athletically and politically

Published February 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
Olympic workers leap as they pose for photos with an installation near the Beijing Olympic Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Jan. 25, 2022, in Beijing. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
The Beijing Winter Olympics have already begun even though the opening ceremony takes place Friday.

But politics and strict COVID-19 protocols threaten to overshadow the games. With many storylines to follow, the athletics themselves included, host Peter O’Dowd previews the games with Louisa Thomas of The New Yorker and NPR’s Emily Feng.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

