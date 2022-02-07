NBA great Shaquille O'Neal says gorillas are intimidated by him

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. At 7-foot-1, 325 pounds, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest players in NBA history. He scared the NBA back when he played, and these days, he terrifies gorillas. In a recent episode of his podcast, Shaq revealed that any time he goes to a zoo, gorillas are intimidated by him. And to prove it, he called up Miami Zoo Communications Director Ron Magill during the show, who backed up his story. Now, I consider that proof that Shaq's not being braggadocious. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.