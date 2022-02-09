Electric air taxis may soon fill the skies for commuting

The 1960s cartoon “The Jetsons” was ahead of its time, with a futuristic world of video phones and air taxis for commuting. Well, air taxis may soon join video telephones.

As Ari Daniel of IEEE Spectrum reports, a number of companies are developing sustainable vertical aircraft for flying short distances.

