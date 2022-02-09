More states plan to drop indoor mask mandates as the omicron surge wanes
New York is expected to join New Jersey and Califonia in easing indoor mask restrictions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention haven’t budged in their masking guidelines, even as a growing number of doctors say the guidelines should be loosened.
One of those doctors is Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and a professor of public health at George Washington University.
