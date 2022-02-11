© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

Just in time for Valentine's Day: potato perfume

Published February 11, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For Valentine's Day, a nice candlelit dinner with your significant other is a sweet gesture, but perhaps a bit predictable. What if you can make them smell like your favorite dish instead? Intrigued? Well, the Idaho Potato Commission may have something for you. It's launching a limited edition scent of potato perfume designed to smell like a fresh batch of French fries. Nothing quite represents love like fresh-made French fries, right? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.