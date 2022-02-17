The challenges behind creating meaningful police reform and accountability

Calls for police reform have intensified in recent years in the wake of a series of high-profile shootings and deaths involving civilians.

Journalist Rowan Moore Gerety recently wrote an article for Esquire magazine about the policy handbooks that guide police conduct in many departments around the county. He explains the challenges of creating meaningful reform and holding the police accountable.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.