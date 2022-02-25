Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Retired Lt. Col. Vindman, who testified about Trump's call with Ukraine, reacts to Russian invasion
Published February 25, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST
Russian troops have reportedly entered Kyiv, a significant escalation of the invasion of Ukraine.
Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Alexander Vindman, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and the former director for European affairs for the National Security Council.
