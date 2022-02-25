© 2022 KUAF
Retired Lt. Col. Vindman, who testified about Trump's call with Ukraine, reacts to Russian invasion

Published February 25, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST
A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP)
Russian troops have reportedly entered Kyiv, a significant escalation of the invasion of Ukraine.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Alexander Vindman, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and the former director for European affairs for the National Security Council.

