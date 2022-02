In Michigan and across the country, Black infants die far more frequently than white babies.

Black doulas are setting out to help change the dramatic Black infant mortality rate.

As Michelle Jokisch Polo of member station WKAR in East Lansing reports, their efforts are dramatically improving outcomes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.