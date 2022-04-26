AMC's '61st Street' is a passion project for star Courtney B. Vance and director Marta Cunningham

In the new AMC show “61st Street,” Courtney B. Vance plays a Chicago attorney who takes on the case of a young Black man accused of killing a police officer.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Vance and Marta Cunningham, who directed two episodes and is one of the co-executive producers of the series.

Watch on YouTube.

