In 'Covered With Night,' Nicole Eustace explores differing views of justice, grief in early America

Published May 11, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT

Find a book excerpt here.

We revisit Scott Tong’s December 2021 conversation with New York University professor Nicole Eustace about her book “Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America,” which looks at the ramifications of a violent encounter between two white fur traders and an Indigenous hunter in 1722.

The book is a co-winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in History.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.