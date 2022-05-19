Community Spotlight: Beer & Hymns

Pete talks to Ken Weatherford of Beer & Hymns, an organization that strives to community build and bridge the gaps between different people through things as simple as song and sharing a beer, all the while raising money for different non-profits. This month's non-profit is Essentials Outreach, an organization who provides daily essentials to places and people who possibly go without. The next Beer and Hymns event is this Sunday at Bike Rack Brewing Co. from 5-7 PM. You can find all the information at beerandhymns.com or on their facebook.