Community Spotlight: Beer & Hymns

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published May 19, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT
Pete talks to Ken Weatherford of Beer & Hymns, an organization that strives to community build and bridge the gaps between different people through things as simple as song and sharing a beer, all the while raising money for different non-profits. This month's non-profit is Essentials Outreach, an organization who provides daily essentials to places and people who possibly go without. The next Beer and Hymns event is this Sunday at Bike Rack Brewing Co. from 5-7 PM. You can find all the information at beerandhymns.com or on their facebook.

Community Spotlight
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman was born in 1973 and had a wonderful childhood in Greenbrier, Arkansas. He moved to Harrison, Arkansas, in 1989 and attended High School there. He then attended North Arkansas Community College from 1992-1994. Pete moved to Fayetteville during the summer of 1994 and began attending the University of Arkansas that fall...within the Journalism Department. By January 1995, he had found his way to KUAF as a work-study student - answering phones and doing clerical work. After learning how to cut audio breaks he soon began working with Kyle Kellams on Ozarks at Large - way back when it was just one episode per week.
