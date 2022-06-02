© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE

Shanghai residents celebrate the end of a tight COVID-19 lockdown — but remain wary

Published June 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT

A lockdown in Shanghai to fight COVID-19 ended Thursday. For more than two months, the city’s 25 million residents were largely confined to their homes.

With most restrictions lifted, for many, it was cause for celebration. But as NPR China Affairs correspondent John Ruwitch reports, some still wonder if it can last.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.