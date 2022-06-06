© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE

NBA Finals tied 1-1 between Celtics and Warriors

Published June 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT

No NBA team has lost the first two games of the Finals at home and rallied to win the championship.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were more than aware of this history on Sunday night after losing Game 1 to the Boston Celtics. And they came to play.

Led by Curry on the offensive end and Draymond Green on the defensive end, the Warriors tied the series at 1-1. Now, the series moves to Boston.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.