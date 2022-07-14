Temps rising in Europe, but with lack of Russian gas, leaders turn back to coal

A brutal heat wave in Europe is spotlighting some of the consequences of the Ukraine war as leaders across the continent abandon climate goals as gas supplies from Russia slow to a trickle.

The rising temperatures are also highlighting water shortages, failing crops and the need to meet the very same climate goals that are being pushed aside to supply energy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Bloomberg’s senior editor Mike Regan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

