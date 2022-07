A mass shooting at a shopping mall in Indiana ended when a bystander fired at the gunman. Mass shootings happen daily in the U.S. How often do good guys with a gun step in?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with University of Alabama Criminology Professor Adam Lankford.

