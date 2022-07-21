Italian prime minister resigns after coalition collapses

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after the coalition propping up his premiership disintegrated.

With Draghi stepping down, Italy will once again be plunged into political tumult. His resignation came after the influential 5-Star Movement party pulled their support.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s Adam Raney for more.

