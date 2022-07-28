© 2022 KUAF
Marine heatwaves pose ecological threats to ocean

Published July 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
Coastal waters off Greenwood State Beach where The Nature Conservancy is mapping and monitoring one of Mendocino County's last remaining bull kelp forests near Elk, California. (Terry Chea/AP)
As heatwaves sweep much of Europe, China and the U.S. causing wildfires in forests, subsea kelp forest are facing a similar battle. A new study has shone a light on just how bad the situation is under the sea as heatwaves and climate change wreak havoc on kelp forests, the diverse array of inhabitants of these forests and the knock on effect on the rest of the ocean.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Sam Starko, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Victoria.

 

