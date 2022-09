International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors had to dodge bullets and shelling to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Now they say they plan to remain there on a permanent basis.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with John Hudson, national security reporter for the Washington Post who is in Kyiv.

