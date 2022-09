The Ukrainian army has made significant gains in the East of the country over the past few days. Witnesses say some Russian soldiers dropped their guns and fled on bicycles.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks to Ukraine bureau chief for the Washington Post Isabelle Khurshudyan in Kyiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.