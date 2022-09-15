'Strangest Senate race in America' roils Utah politics

KUER politics reporter Saige Miller joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss the race between former presidential candidate Evan McMullin and Republican incumbent Mike Lee.

Democrats are supporting McMullin, who is a conservative. Lee endorsed McMullin in the 2016 presidential race against Donald Trump, but then developed a close relationship with Trump, before eventually backing away from the former president’s election conspiracies.

