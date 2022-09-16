Migrants consider next steps on Martha's Vineyard

The 50 or so migrants on Martha’s Vineyard are trying to figure out their next steps.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated the political stunt, flying the migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, earlier this week. Many of the migrants are seeking asylum.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Bianca Padró Ocasio, political writer for the Miami Herald.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.