Alt.Latino grabs the aux with 'The Music of Our Worlds'

Published September 30, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
Bad Bunny performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Alt.Latino hosts Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras brought us a playlist called “The Music of Our Worlds.” They spoke to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the songs.

‘The Music of Our Worlds’

A playlist by Alt.Latino’s Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras

  • Sensual Seduction” by Snoop Dogg


Watch on YouTube.

  • Tarot” by Bad Bunny (ft. Jhay Cortez)


Watch on YouTube.

  • Orquestra Imperial” by Apaixonado


Watch on YouTube.

  • Candy” by Rosalía


Watch on YouTube.

  • Silvana Estrada’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
  • Yo Me Muero Por Ti” by Anthony Santos

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.