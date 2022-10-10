Calls for City Council president to resign in Los Angeles

Los Angeles City Council president Democrat Nury Martinez has resigned after an audio recording of racist remarks she made last year leaked online.

Martinez was disparaging the Black child of a white colleague and Indigenous immigrants in the city in a conversation about redistricting in one of the country’s most multicultural cities. The recording was posted to Reddit anonymously by someone now suspended, and Martinez and others in the conversation have since apologized.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Gustavo Arellano, columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

