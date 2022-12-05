© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE

Noodle, the geriatric pug who captured the hearts of millions of followers on TikTok, has died

Published December 5, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST
Noodle the pug, a prophet and TikTok sensation. (Courtesy)
Noodle the pug, a prophet and TikTok sensation. (Courtesy)

Noodle charmed the world with a tongue that stuck out of his mouth and most of all, how he started the day. Was it going to be a “bones” or a “no bones” day? His owner, Jonathan Graziano, says Noodle died in his arms on Friday.

Graziano thanked people for loving Noodle — and is encouraging dog owners to honor Noodle by giving their dog a cheese ball. We revisit our conversation with Graziano from last year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.