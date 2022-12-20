© 2022 KUAF
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE

The man who discovered P-22 reflects on the mountain lion's legacy

Published December 20, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST
The mountain lion known as P-22, photographed in the Griffith Park area near downtown Los Angeles. P-22, the celebrated mountain lion that took up residence in the middle of Los Angeles and became a symbol of urban pressures on wildlife, was euthanized after dangerous changes in his behavior led to examinations that revealed poor health and an injury likely caused by a car. (U.S. National Park Service, via AP)
Hollywood’s most famous mountain lion, nicknamed P-22, is being remembered as Los Angeles’ unofficial mascot. He was euthanized over the weekend due to poor health conditions after he was hit by a car.

The wildlife biologist who first discovered the puma 10 years ago is Miguel Ordeñana. He’s also an environmental educator at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. He’s reflecting on the legacy P-22 leaves behind in his work to inspire young people of color to learn about wildlife.

Miguel Ordeñana first discovered the legendary mountain lion P-22. (Courtesy of Miguel Ordeñana)

Miguel Ordeñana’s children snuggle stuffed mountain lions. (Courtesy of Miguel Ordeñana)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

