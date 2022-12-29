Year in state government: Abortion in Pennsylvania, non-citizen voting in Ohio

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with two state lawmakers about issues of importance in their state legislatures this past year.

Pennsylvania Democrat Joanna McClinton discusses how action on abortion is tangled up in a leadership struggle, and Ohio Republican Bill Seitz discusses a state constitutional amendment that prevents non-citizen voting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.