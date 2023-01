The suspect in the fatal stabbing of University of Idaho students appeared in court in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks to Northwest Public Broadcasting reporter Lauren Paterson who was in the courtroom yesterday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.