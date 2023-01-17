In Dnipro, Ukraine, rescue workers are losing hope on finding any survivors

In Dnipro, Ukraine, the death toll from Saturday’s missile strike on an apartment building is now at 40 in one of the worst civilian attacks of this war. More than 48 hours after the attack, first responders are not expecting to find any more survivors among the rubble that’s left to be cleared.

Russian officials blamed the attack on Ukrainian air defenses, and the UK Ministry of Defense has said it’s likely due to the missile used in the strike being “notoriously inaccurate.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in with NPR’s Elissa Nadworny, who has been covering this in Dnipro.

