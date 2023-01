The U.S. can’t legally borrow any more money — not unless the debt ceiling is lifted.

But it can still mint money. And that has some folks asking, why not just mint a coin to keep funding the government?

Wailin Wong and Darian Woods of “Planet Money”‘s podcast “The Indicator” report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.