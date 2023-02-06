© 2023 KUAF
Thousands of Ukrainian children — some with parents — have been forcibly taken to Russia

Published February 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST
A young girl cries as a man says goodbye to his daughter at the railway station on March 22, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have taken thousands of Ukrainian children into Russian-held parts of the country and across the border and forced them into Russian citizenship. That’s despite the fact that many of the children have parents or relatives still looking for them.

Bill Van Esveld of Human Rights Watch explains the situation and Russia’s response to Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson.

