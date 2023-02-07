Author Salman Rushdie releases his new expansive, mystical novel 'Victory City'

The writer of panoramic novels filled with magical realism has become a living symbol of First Amendment rights. Salman Rushdie lost an eye and almost lost his life last year when a man attacked him on a stage, stabbing him several times.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker. Remnick profiles Rushdie in the latest issue and talks with Rushdie on the latest episode of “The New Yorker Radio Hour.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

