Community Spotlight: 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' Bentonville
Pete Hartman talks with Ray Taylor, Director of Construction Technology and Building Sciences at NWACC. In honor of National Women in Construction Week this week, NorthWest Arkansas Community College Workforce Division and ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bentonville’ are inviting women to roll up their sleeves and volunteer their time to help build beds for children in need. This Friday's event is part of NWACC's Spring Arts and Culture Festival.
