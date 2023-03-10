© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' Bentonville

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST
Sleep in heavenly peace Bentonville

Pete Hartman talks with Ray Taylor, Director of Construction Technology and Building Sciences at NWACC. In honor of National Women in Construction Week this week, NorthWest Arkansas Community College Workforce Division and ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bentonville’ are inviting women to roll up their sleeves and volunteer their time to help build beds for children in need. This Friday's event is part of NWACC's Spring Arts and Culture Festival.

Pete Hartman talks with Ray Taylor, Director of Construction Technology and Building Sciences at NWACC. In honor of National Women in Construction Week this week, NorthWest Arkansas Community College Workforce Division and ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bentonville’ are inviting women to roll up their sleeves and volunteer their time to help build beds for children in need. This Friday's event is part of NWACC's Spring Arts and Culture Festival.

Tags
KUAF Community Spotlight Community SpotlightOzarks at LargeNWACC
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's Operations Manager
See stories by Pete Hartman