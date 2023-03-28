What we know about the deadly Nashville school shooting

Authorities are still searching for a motive after a shooter opened fire at a Nashville elementary school on Monday. The attack took place at the Covenant School, a private Christian school, and left three adults and three children dead. Police killed the shooter shortly after the gunfire began.

